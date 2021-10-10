Ramaphosa: ANC will have more women representatives in local govt post elections

Ramaphosa was on the campaign trail in KwaNdengezi township in Durban on Sunday.

DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has once again emphasised that the party has prioritised women representation in its candidates list for the local government elections.

The party's top leaders have been electioneering in the province over the weekend.

Ramaphosa said the party would have more female representatives in local government after the 1 November polls.

While presenting the party's councillor candidates in KwaNdengeze who were men in the majority, he said more women will be seen after the polls.

“They are all male, but we are going to have them supported by women who, when we win the elections, are on our PR list so that we can have a strong team of men and women.”

Ramaphosa has promised community members that all disputes regarding councillor candidates will be resolved after the elections.

