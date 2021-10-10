Police ministry stands firm on claim that Western Cape has the most resources Western Cape leaders have been embroiled in a bitter spat with the national minister who has stuck by his views that the province receives the most policing resources and funding. Bheki Cele

Alan Winde

JP Smith CAPE TOWN - The police ministry says it's sticking to its statement that the Western Cape is the most police resourced province. READ: Winde refutes Cele's claims that WC has the most policing The provincial government hit back at utterances made by Police Minister Bheki Cele at an imbizo in Mitchell's Plain in Cape Town on Friday. #WCSAPS The Police Ministry says its sticking to its statement that the Western Cape is the most police resourced province. LP pic.twitter.com/NZA9BH3KQM EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 10, 2021

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde urged Cele to retract his statement, saying it was an insult to the Cape Flats' poorest communities that continue to grapple with gang violence and other crimes.

Cele told Mitchell's Plain residents that 24% of police officers who were trained countrywide in 2019 had been deployed to the Western Cape.

He added that an additional 200 officials and 58 vehicles were transferred from other provinces to help quell crime.

The City of Cape Town's Safety and Security MMC JP Smith said he and his counterparts were working with government to safeguard communities as the municipality continues to recruit new law enforcement officers to safeguard crime hot spots.

"You walk around surrounded by protection. These residents don't get to wear bullet proof vests, so then, neither do I. While you were going around making empty promises, communities were calling us for help,” Smith said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.