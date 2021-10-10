One dead, multiple injured in Plattekloof car crash

A man has died and three others have been injured in Plattekloof in Cape Town after a minibus taxi and car collided in the area on Saturday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring explained, “ER24 and other services arrived on the scene to find the minibus on its side on the pavement while the car was on the side of the road. A man was found lying in the minibus while three men, a woman and a 2-year-old girl were found seated in the car. Medics assessed the patients and the man in the minibus had already succumbed to his numerous injuries."

Meiring said the woman, man and two-year-old girl sustained moderate injuries while the injuries of two others were found to be minor.

Investigations continue.

