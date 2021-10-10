National Freedom Party geared up to launch election manifesto

The party’s campaign has suffered a major setback following the death of its founder Zanele Magwaza Msibi who died last month.

The National Freedom Party (NFP) will launch its manifesto for the upcoming local government elections in Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

The party’s campaign has suffered a major setback following the death of its founder Zanele Magwaza Msibi who died last month.

Magwaza-Msibi has been the face of the party since its launch and a central figure in its electioneering efforts.

The party's Secretary General Cannan Mdletshe said it had not been easy continuing the work without her but added the party had to continue the work she started.



The NFP said its manifesto would focus on infrastructure development and how the party would govern better if elected.

The party had previously mentioned that it aimed to win the Zululand District.

