EC man arrested for allegedly raping niece (13) to appear in court on Mon

The incident reportedly happened in Tsweleni Village on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A Lusikisiki man has been arrested after he allegedly raped his 13-year-old niece.

The police's Namhla Mdleleni explained: “The victim was on her way to the shops when she met her uncle who dragged her to the nearest bushes and raped her.”

A case of rape was opened, which led to the subsequent arrest and detention of the 49-year-old suspect.

He is expected to appear in the Lusikisiki Magistrates Court on Monday.

