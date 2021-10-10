Go

EC man arrested for allegedly raping niece (13) to appear in court on Mon

The incident reportedly happened in Tsweleni Village on Thursday.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A Lusikisiki man has been arrested after he allegedly raped his 13-year-old niece.

The incident reportedly happened in Tsweleni Village on Thursday.

The police's Namhla Mdleleni explained: “The victim was on her way to the shops when she met her uncle who dragged her to the nearest bushes and raped her.”

A case of rape was opened, which led to the subsequent arrest and detention of the 49-year-old suspect.

He is expected to appear in the Lusikisiki Magistrates Court on Monday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA