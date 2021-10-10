Justice Dept: Case management system used at courts fully restored

Earlier on Sunday, the department said it has made significant strides in recovering from a cyber hack that caused delays at courts across the country in September.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development said a case management system used at courts has been fully restored.

Over the past few weeks, the team of departmental officials, industry specialists and advisors from organs of state have successfully contained the spread of the malware.

A number of online services have been reactivated in a safe and secure manner after they went offline.

The department's Steve Mahlangu said: “Another critical area that has been high priority is the electronic recordings of court proceedings to ensure that courts are able to operate.”

