Justice department 'making progress’ in recovery from ransomware attack

Over the past few weeks, a team of departmental officials, industry specialists and advisors have contained the spread of the malware.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development says it has made progress in recovering from a ransomware attack that occurred in September this year.

ALSO READ: Justice department still recovering from ransomware attack

Over the past few weeks, a team of departmental officials, industry specialists and advisors from organs of state have successfully contained the spread of the malware.

Several services have been reactivated in a safe and secure manner.

The team also focused on ensuring that the payment of child maintenance money to beneficiaries was disrupted as little as possible.

The department’s Steve Mahlangu explained, "Another critical area that has been given high priority is the electronic recording of court proceedings to ensure courts are able to operate as normal. Most of the recordings are intact and able to be sent back to the central repository where courts are still experiencing challenges, including capacity."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.