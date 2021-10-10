Good governance, public safety: Gauteng IFP says it has solutions for residents

The party held its provincial launch on Sunday at the Five Roses Sports Grounds in Soweto where Gauteng chairperson Bonginkosi Dlhamini explained that their commitments were a product of extensive consultations with communities and IFP structures.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in Gauteng said its local government elections manifesto was made up of seven key points that are solutions to the problems residents in the province were facing.

Dlhamini sayid with just three weeks left until the local government elections, Sunday’s manifesto launch signified the party’s readiness to offer pragmatic solutions to challenges faced by Gauteng residents and to restore the integrity of local government.

He said through consultation with party structures and communities, the IFP in Gauteng has identified seven key points of focus.

“After consultations with Gauteng residents, seven pressing issues have emerged. Namely, good governance and fighting corruption, creating jobs and growing the economy, uninterrupted service delivery, human settlements, public transport, public safety and gender-based violence.”

Dlhamini said should they be elected to office these points in the manifesto will act as a binding mandate for the party’s candidates.

Dalsy Manganyi of the IFP’s Gauteng Youth Brigade said under the ANC, corruption has left young people in the province unemployed, poor, and dependent on grants.

“People have seen time and again how the ANC dismally failed to improved lives, they failed to completely govern and corrupted state coffers and enriched themselves.”

Party president Velenkosini Hlabisa was at the event and is expected to address the launch too.

