Employers urged to make use of COVID-19 vaccination pop-up sites

The Gauteng Health Department says employers and organisations can forward their requests directly to the vaccination team.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department has urged employers to take advantage of workplace pop-up vaccination sites.

It says employers and any organisations that want to assist their employees to get the jab can forward their requests directly to the vaccination team to have a pop-up or mobile site set up at their offices.

Workplace vaccinations will be provided to institutions that have 50 or more employees that are yet to get the jab.

The department’s spokesperson Kwara Kekana said, “This will also include health education to provide clarity on any related issues the workers might have. It is only through vaccinating the majority of citizens that we can be able to get the economy back on track and return to normalcy."



Companies can forward their requests to popupsite@gauteng.gov.za or call the Gauteng hotline on 0800 22 8827.

