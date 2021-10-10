COVID-19 vaccination efforts ramped up to avert dreaded fourth wave

The Gauteng Health Department says it has intensified its vaccination drive to avert the fourth wave, which is forecasted to begin from next month through the festive season.

The department said the province was now targeting areas that had seen the lowest vaccine uptake.

Gauteng has administered the most vaccine doses in the country with five million followed by the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal with just over three million jabs each.

The health department has called on communities to prioritise vaccinations.

The department has said that to avoid a fourth wave and stricter restrictions, 70% or more of the adult population had to be vaccinated by mid-December.

AT A GLANCE

There has been a further decrease in new COVID-19 infections compared to the last 24-hour reporting cycle with only 816 cases recorded.

This brings the number of confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak in South Africa last year to 2,911,497.

Deaths in the past 24 hours compared to the last reporting cycle have also decreased by almost half with 56 people succumbing to the virus, bringing the total death toll to 88,292.

The majority of new cases are from KwaZulu-Natal at 20%, followed by Gauteng at 19% and the Western Cape accounting for 17%.

There have been 29 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.