Committee joins chorus of criticism over ‘sub-par’ R15m Eastern Cape stadium

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has slammed the R15 million Lessyton Sport Field built by the Enoch Mgijima Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

The department raised concerns over the disproportion between the amount spent on constructing the sports facility and the stadium that was unveiled recently, saying there was no value for money.

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality posted:



The R15 million Lesseyton Sports field was officially opened today with scores of jubilant community members in attendance. Soccer and rugby teams will now be able to use the facility to improve sport in the area. pic.twitter.com/q1KlRdtaYb The Lone Reader (@Mzima_Lumkile) October 4, 2021

Chairperson Fikile Xasa said a group of individuals visited the province and upon arrival at the multimillion-rand facility, they found an open field with just a few stadium seats and ablution facilities.

The committee called for an explanation from the Eastern Cape provincial MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, saying any person caught misusing public funds would be held accountable.

