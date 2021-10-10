4 people, including 2 teens die in head-on collision in Gqeberha

The crash involving two cars occurred just after midnight on Saturday on the N2 Highway, near Seaview.

CAPE TOWN - Four people including two teenagers have been killed in a head-on collision in Gqeberha.

The crash involving two cars occurred just after midnight on Saturday on the N2 Highway, near Seaview.

The police's Sandra Janse van Rensburg said a case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation.

“A Ford Fiesta and VW Polo were involved in a head-on collision. The driver of the Ford Fiesta and the driver of the VW Polo and two passengers died on the scene.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.