Winde refutes Cele’s claims that WC has the most policing resources

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has hit back at Police Minister Bheki Cele’s claims that the province has the most policing resources.

While speaking at a police imbizo in Mitchells Plain on Friday, Cele said that the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal recorded some of the highest crime figures and continued to receive the most policing resources and funding.

Winde said Cele's utterances are fallacious and an insult to his province's poorest communities.

“It is false and the minister must correct this. We will put the details on the table showing that should the norm be of one police officer to 225 people, would be the opposite if we look at our highest crime areas like the Cape Flats.”

He said Cele was out of touch with the reality of the situation: “It unacceptable that you come here and politick and make rash statements about what we do when in actual fact it is the exact opposite.”

He added police officials were not receiving sufficient training, that detectives have an unacceptable caseload among many other issues, which he said requires attention.

