Wesbank house fire claims four lives, two others escape

Four people, including two children, have died after a blaze engulfed their home in Wesbank in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Four people, including two children, have died after a blaze engulfed their home in Wesbank in Cape Town.

A teenager and a baby girl managed to escape with minor burns.

The City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Services responded to the incident just before 1am on Saturday morning.

Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse explained, "Upon arrival, officers were informed that occupants were still inside the house. Firefighters searched the premises and found the bodies of a man and woman and two children."

Carelse said the blaze was extinguished at 1:30am.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.