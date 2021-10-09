South Africa records 924 new COVID-19 infections and 132 deaths
On the recovery front, 2,789,532 people have recuperated so far, placing the recovery rate at 95,8%.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 924 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the country's known caseload to 2,910,681.
Most new cases are from the Western Cape at 22%, KwaZulu-Natal at 19% and Gauteng at 15%.
Unfortunately, 132 more people have died after contracting the Coronavirus, bringing the national death toll to 88,236 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The total number of vaccines administered is 18,957,587 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout.
