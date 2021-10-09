Go

South Africa braces for stage 2 load shedding amid breakdowns

Eskom extended its rolling blackouts until Thursday next week as the power utility grapples with more breakdowns.

eskom-coal-plantjpg
eskom-coal-plantjpg
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - It’s a bleak start to the weekend with stage two loadshedding expected to be implemented throughout the day.

Eskom extended its rolling blackouts until Thursday next week as the power utility grapples with more breakdowns.

Spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshatsha said the utility needed to cut off power to replenish its emergency generation reserves.

"Emergency reserves have been further depleted due to breakdown of a generation unit at Kusile, Komati and Hendrina power stations. A return of the generation unit at Majuba did provide some relief which, unfortunately, wasn't sufficient to curb the use of emergency reserves."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA