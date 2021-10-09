South Africa braces for stage 2 load shedding amid breakdowns

Eskom extended its rolling blackouts until Thursday next week as the power utility grapples with more breakdowns.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s a bleak start to the weekend with stage two loadshedding expected to be implemented throughout the day.

Spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshatsha said the utility needed to cut off power to replenish its emergency generation reserves.

"Emergency reserves have been further depleted due to breakdown of a generation unit at Kusile, Komati and Hendrina power stations. A return of the generation unit at Majuba did provide some relief which, unfortunately, wasn't sufficient to curb the use of emergency reserves."

