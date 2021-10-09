Ramaphosa welcomes Zuma’s message encouraging people to vote for ANC

Ramaphosa embarked on a campaign trail in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday visiting different communities.

DURBAN - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed former president Jacob Zuma’s message encouraging people to vote for the ANC.



Ramaphosa embarked on a campaign trail in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday visiting different communities.

The president started in KwaMakhutha and concluded in Mbumbulu, south of Durban.

He spoke to journalists on the side lines of his campaign and said although he wasn’t aware of the message Zuma had released, he said appreciated it.



Ramaphosa has expressed gratitude to Zuma for encouraging South Africans to vote for the ANC.

Earlier this week, the former president was seen on a video which was released by his foundation urging ANC supporters to vote for the party regardless of their dissatisfactions.



Ramaphosa saud he expected Zuma to do such: “I haven’t seen the video that you’re talking about from former president Zuma encouraging voters to vote. I would expect him as a loyal member of the ANC and former leader of the ANC to encourage our voters to vote.”

Ramaphosa has also wished the former president a speedy recovery saying that he should be given space to focus on his health.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.