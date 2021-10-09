Cyril Ramaphosa vows ANC will boot out corruption in the North West

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised the people of Potchefstroom that the party would boot out corrupt leaders should they vote them back into power.

Ramaphosa addressed residents in Promosa and Ikageng on Friday.

He said the North West would no longer be known as the home of corrupt municipalities.

"We are going to make sure that our local muniicalities work properly here in the North West. And we are going to root out corruption."

Ramaphosa said ANC councillors who had opted to stand next month's elections under other parties or as independent candidates were within their rights but added this meant they had cut ties with the party.

He said he was excited to see young people in the party putting their hands up for leadership positions.