Public should not pay for maintenance of roads on e-toll routes: AA

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula indicated that e-tolls would not be scrapped and that a funding solution would be found.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) says the maintenance of roads falling under the e-toll system should not be reliant on the public paying.

But the AA said most Gauteng motorists had shown that they simply won't pay.

The AA's Layton Beard said the past several years showed that the system did not work.

Cosatu also slammed the decision to keep e-tolls, saying cash-strapped South Africans couldn’t afford this.

