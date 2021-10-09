Off-duty Mfuleni cop, wife and two children die after blaze engulfs home

Fire crews from Bellville, Belhar and Kuils River responded to the scene in the Wesbank area.

CAPE TOWN - An off-duty police officer, his wife and their two young children have died after a blaze engulfed their home on Friday night.

The police official was attached to Mfuleni SAPS.



According to police, a neighbour on the premises heard screams late on Friday night and proceeded to investigate.

The late sergeant, his spouse and two of their children were eventually found dead.

The police's Novela Potelwa said: “A 48-year-old police sergeant, his 38-year-old wife and two children aged four and eight died of smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at their home in Wesbank, Mfuleni, on Friday evening."

The couple's teenage daughter and her 11-month-old baby managed to escape the blaze are being treated in hospital.

The teenager suffered minor burns while her baby was admitted for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

