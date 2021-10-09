Numsa urges striking workers to act within the law

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa has called on striking workers not to undermine their own struggle by acting unlawfully.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has called on striking workers not to undermine their own struggle by acting unlawfully.

The trade union said it had received reports of various incidents where it was alleged that Numsa members were involved in criminal activity, including an apparent attack on a truck driver.

Thousands of union workers embarked on a rolling strike over wages this week and took part in marches held across the country.

They're demanding an 8% salary increase across the board.

Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola urged members to continue to picket peacefully to pressure employers to give in to their demands.

Majola said the Numsa leadership held a special NEC to discuss the proposal in detail and it will now be presented to members for them to decide whether they accept it.

Meanwhile, Numsa raised concern about several reports of attacks on striking workers. In one of the incidents on Tuesday, a member was killed when a motorist allegedly ploughed into a group of workers while they were waiting to be collected at a pick-up point for a march in Wadeville.

