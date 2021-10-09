Malema: EFF will put an end to corruption in the North West

The provinces municipalities like many others in the country have been plagued by allegations of maladministration, poor governance, and service delivery.

JOHANNESBURG - EFF leader Julius Malema on Saturday said his party would put an end to corruption in the North West.

Malema has been in the North West since Friday, campaigning for his party ahead of the local government elections in the coming weeks.

The red beret leader has been criss-crossing the North West province in an attempt to garner more votes for the red berets.

He began his mobilisation campaign in the Swartregens before he headed to Ramaotshere Moiloa in Ward 13.

He also visited Mafikeng where he addressed a public meeting.

Meanwhile, other leaders of political parties are out again this weekend to garner more support as the local government elections draws closer.

South Africans have less than three weeks until they go to the polls.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and GOOD party leader Patricia de Lille were campaigning in the so-called coloured areas in Johannesburg on Saturday

Mashaba is taking his campaign to areas including Newclare and Westburg, an area known to be riddled by crime and gangsterism.

He said: “The new message to coloured people is that you are not coloured people, you are South Africans.”

De Lille was also in the area in an attempt to garner her party’s support before moving to Eldorado Park.

