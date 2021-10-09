Folweni Ward 95 residents reject councillor candidate: ‘We’re tired of him’

Some disrupted Ramaphosa's campaign visit to the area on Saturday carrying placards which read "Xulu Must Fall".

DURBAN - Some community members in Ward 95 at Folweni, south of Durban have come to raised concerns about their candidate for councillor.

Some disrupted Ramaphosa's campaign visit to the area on Saturday carrying placards which read "Xulu Must Fall".

Upon arrival, Ramaphosa told the members that all issues and matters relating to the selection of candidates will be attended to after the polls.

However, community member Zanele Jean said they were unhappy with the candidate.

“We are not happy with Xulu and his buddies. If the ANC doesn’t give us the ward as the community, let’s see who is going to vote for the ANC.”