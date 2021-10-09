EFF’s Julius Malema takes aim at tendering system during election drive

EFF leader Julius Malema has decried the tendering system once again while campaigning in the North West’s Madibeng Local Municipality.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has decried the tendering system once again while campaigning in the North West’s Madibeng Local Municipality.

Malema told thousands of supporters at a provincial rally that services should be performed by those living in the municipality.

He warned against the tender process, saying those who received them would sabotage resources in communities so that they could keep receiving contracts.

This form part of the EFF’s election 2021 manifesto that Malema is sharing with various communities across South Africa.

He claimed some jobs and projects like the Extended Public Works Programme offered opportunities to people behind closed doors.

