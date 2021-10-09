Cyril Ramaphosa hopes election campaign will end the ANC's factional battles

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says factional battles in the party have taken a backseat as leaders campaign to restore public confidence in the party.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says factional battles in the party have taken a backseat as leaders campaign to restore public confidence in the ANC ahead of the local government polls on 1 November.

Ramaphosa, accompanied by Premier Bushy Maape and members of the interim provincial committee, was in the North West on Friday where he interacted with community members in Promosa and Ikageng in Potchefstroom.

Ramaphosa said he was using the campaign trail to unite his party.

"I'm urging everyone, as president, to belong to one faction and that faction is a united African National Congress. I'm seeing great unity of purpose, a great unity for the future so I'm using the election campaign as a unifying force."



Ramaphosa later said he was confident the ANC would win the municipal elections.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.