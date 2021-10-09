CATA left reeling following death of chairperson, president Bongani Raneki

Raneki died in a car crash near Graff Reinet, in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) on Saturday said it was reeling following the death of chairperson and president Bongani Raneki.

He was travelling with three colleagues at the time.

Raneki died at the scene, while his colleagues were transported to hospital after sustaining injuries.

The chairperson was on his way to visit family when his vehicle overturned on the R61.

Raneki took over as CATA’s chair and president following former leader Victor Wiwi’s murder in April.

The association’s secretary Mandla Hermanus said it’s been a tumultuous year for CATA, which has now been dealt yet another blow.

“It hit us very hard, we are all still in shock and we’ve gone through a very difficult period in the last few months after Wiwi’s death and the violence that has engulfed the industry. And now, we were getting things back together again and then this happened.”

Western Cape Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell also conveyed his condolences: “Mr Raneki was a soft-spoken leader whose dedication to the minibus taxi industry was always clear to see.”

