Cape Town Tourism delights in South Africa's removal from UK red list

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Tourism says after months of lobbying, it is delighted that South Africa has finally been taken off the UK's travel red list.

The move has been widely welcomed since the announcement was made earlier this week.

From Monday, fully vaccinated South Africans can travel to the UK without having to quarantine and fully vaccinated UK tourists can travel here knowing they won't have to quarantine on their return home.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy says the UK has always been a key source market for South Africa with Stats South Africa noting that the UK topped the overseas visitor list for the country in 2019 and 2020.

He said these figures suggest British travellers and expats choose South Africa - and the very popular bucket-list destination, Cape Town - as their holiday destination of choice.

