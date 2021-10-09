Busa: SA youth on their own and must create their own opportunities

This comes as the Orange Farm Empowayouth Transformation Week draws to an end.

JOHANNESBURG - Business Unity South Africa (Busa) on Saturday said the youth are on their own and must be more innovative and create opportunities for themselves.

Entrepreneurs have used the event to address the alarming rate of youth unemployment in the country.

According to recent statistics by Stats SA, 64% of young people below the age of 24 were jobless.

With unemployment on the rise and the youth of South Africa continuing to bear the brant.

Orange Farm youth in the Vaal came in numbers in support of the yearly event by Empowaworx meant to transform and better the lives of young people.

The chairperson of Business Unity South Africa and chancellor of the University of the Free State, professor Bonang Mohale addressed scores of young people and government leaders on entrepreneurship and the need to kickstart the economy as part of the Empowa Youth Transformation Week.

Mohale has encouraged young people to look at their own community and see how best to contribute to its growth while earning an income.

