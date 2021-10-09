ANC backtracks on statements made about power agreement with Eskom

The ANC in Johannesburg has withdrawn its statement that a power purchase agreement had been signed between the metro and Eskom.

The party boasted that an agreement between the City of Johannesburg and the state-owned power utility was signed on Friday, which would see City Power improve supply to areas in Soweto, Orange Farm and Ivory Park.

However, Eskom has denied this, citing that only a memorandum of understanding was signed between the two entities.

ANC regional spokesperson Sasabona Manganye said the ruling party erred and was instead commending the city's takeover of the privately-owned Kelvin Power Station in Kempton Park.

