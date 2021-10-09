AA: Our research shows that most Gauteng motorists will never pay for e-tolls

The AA has raised concerns over Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s recent remarks indicating that e-tolls would not be scrapped and that a funding solution will be found.

JOHANNESBURG - The Automobile Association (AA) on Saturday said its research is clear that most Gauteng motorists will never pay e-tolls under any circumstances.



It has once again reiterated its position saying government must do away with the system and should reimburse those who have historically paid.

E-tolls have been met with resistance from road users since their inception in 2013, leading to calls for the system to e scrapped altogether.

The Automobile Association’s Layton Beard said the failed system has also proven detrimental to government's national road plans by draining money.

“Scraping of e-tolls should not, in the AA’s view, result in the maintenance and development of the Gauteng freeway. It just means that alternative sources of funding must be sought. Cabinet has an obligation to inform the public on what the future of the system is.”

The AA said it’s disappointing that there’s still no formal decision or a way forward has been communicated to the public regarding e-tolls.

