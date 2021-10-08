Young SA gymnast Kamogelo Mokeke keen to flex her business muscles in future

Eyewitness News caught up with one of the upcoming Gymnastics SA athletes, the talented Kamogelo Mokeke, who competed at the Gymnastics SA National Championships alongside able-bodied gymnasts.

JOHANNESBURG - Gymnastics South Africa’s National Championships, the SA Gym Games, have made their comeback in October after being cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“In 2020 we had to take a tough decision to cancel the Gym Games,” said Caron Henry, participation manager for Gymnastics South Africa.

“With regulations now adjusted to allow for maximum 250 people in a venue, we have the opportunity to safely host the 2,500 competitors in various venues.”

The Gym Games are taking place between 1 and 10 October 2021 at the Matsport Centre, Joni Bach and Heartfelt Arena and featured various gymnastics styles, with parkour making its debut at the Heartfelt Arena.

Eyewitness News caught up with one of the upcoming Gymnastics SA athletes, the talented Kamogelo Mokeke, who competed at the Gymnastics SA National Championships alongside able-bodied gymnasts.

The youngster won a silver medal in the level 4, under 15 and over competition at the recent Gymnastics SA National Championships

"Well I’m very proud of myself to have attained silver medal on Level 4 because it enables me to move towards my goals. It also boosted a lot of confidence in me, because my coach entered me to compete with kids my age who are not disabled like myself and I got position number 2. It's things like that gives me hope that I can do anything I put my heart into. And also the faith that he has in me makes anything possible".

The Grade 10 pupil at Hoerskool Zeerust lost her leg in a trampoline accident in 2017.

"It was on 4 April 2017 I had just proceeded to level 3 in tumbling, and I was 11 years in Grade 6. I was training on the trampoline when I injured my left leg and was rushed from hospital to hospital seeking medical help.

She said after being moved from several hospitals, she woke up and her leg was gone. She feels the doctors could have avoided her amputation.

"I went through 3 hospitals from the 4 April 2017 to the 7 April 2017 where I woke up with my left leg being amputated above my knee. It is still very hard for me to accept that from a simple injury to a permanent disability that I feel could have been avoided by my doctors and surgeons."

Mokeke had always been an active child and she especially loved athletics, but when she was introduced to gymnastics in Grade 2, she found a second love that would change her life.

"I instantly loved gymnastics right when I walked through the doors of the gym. After I got injured my coach also inspired me by telling me that I should not let my disability interrupt my passion for sports. I then slowly started again with gymnastics".