WC Transport MEC Mitchell urges citizens to report taxi extortion

CAPE TOWN - Extortion continues to plague the taxi industry.

Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell said that he's had an urgent meeting with the SA National Taxi Council leaders in the Western Cape to address the matter.

Mitchell said that his office had been inundated with complaints about extortion.

Private companies and owners said that their vehicles were being stopped by "elements" within the taxi industry that have become known as "patrollers".

They then imposed "fines" or "release fees" when the operators drove in certain communities.

MEC Mitchell said that these crimes were allegedly linked to Cata and Codeta.

"I urge citizens to report extortion by opening criminal cases at the local SAPS stations. Through engagements by the department, all stations have been provided with standard operating procedures to follow in the event of victims reporting acts of extortion."

He said that leaders had committed to further engagements involving government, the industry and other stakeholders to find lasting solutions.

