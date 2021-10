SA records 123 more COVID fatalities, death toll rises to 88,104

Over the past 24-hour cycle, 989 tests also came back positive.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 123 more coronavirus deaths, pushing the country's known death toll to 88,104.

Government has set a target of vaccinating 70% of the population by the end of the year, which works out to about 30 million peopleā€¦

So far, 18.7 million jabs have been administered in the country, with many people still due for a second Pfizer shot.