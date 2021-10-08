SA records 123 more COVID fatalities, death toll rises to 88,104
Over the past 24-hour cycle, 989 tests also came back positive.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 123 more coronavirus deaths, pushing the country's known death toll to 88,104.
Government has set a target of vaccinating 70% of the population by the end of the year, which works out to about 30 million people…
So far, 18.7 million jabs have been administered in the country, with many people still due for a second Pfizer shot.
A s of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 2 909 757 with 989 new cases reported. Today 123 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 88 104 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 788 130 with a recovery rate of 95,8% pic.twitter.com/9IHK8l9ylqDepartment of Health (@HealthZA) October 7, 2021
