SA records 123 more COVID fatalities, death toll rises to 88,104

Over the past 24-hour cycle, 989 tests also came back positive.

Open graves at a cemetery in Hebron, north of Pretoria, South Africa, ahead of the funeral of a person who died from COVID-19 complications. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 123 more coronavirus deaths, pushing the country's known death toll to 88,104.

Government has set a target of vaccinating 70% of the population by the end of the year, which works out to about 30 million people…

So far, 18.7 million jabs have been administered in the country, with many people still due for a second Pfizer shot.

