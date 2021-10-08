Ramaphosa studying Khehla Sitole's response over looming suspension

President Cyril Ramaphosa has subsequently appointed a board of inquiry to look into Khehla Sitole's fitness to hold office.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said he received a response from National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole a day after the he announced his intention to suspend the top cop.

Sitole is in hot water for failing to cooperate with Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) over allegations that he used state funds to benefit the African National Congres (ANC).

This relates to a High Court ruling earlier this year finding that he breached his duties as a police officer, in terms of the Independent Police Investigating Directorate Act - deliberately frustrating a string of Ipid investigations into corrupt procurement deals.

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa sets up inquiry to probe Khehla Sitole's fitness to hold office

National Police Commissioner Sitole served with suspension notice - report

Presidency: Sitole gave reasons why he shouldn’t be suspended

The president had given Sitole 14 days to state his case and make representation as to why he should not be suspended.

Ramaphosa has subsequently appointed a board of inquiry to look into Sitole's fitness to hold office.

Speaking on the sidelines of a campaign trail in Tlokwe in the North West, the president said he was studying the police commissioner's response.

"Yes, I have received the response from the commissioner of police, I'm studying it, I'm giving it consideration. That's all that one can say on that matter on the moment".

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.