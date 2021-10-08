Promosa residents hope to have Ramaphosa's ear as ANC campaigns in NW The president will be visiting several communities in the area throughout the day as the African National Congress (ANC) continues to campaign ahead of the local government elections. African National Congress ANC

Elections 2021 PROMOSA - President Cyril Ramaphosa is visiting the community of Tlokwe, in the North West on Friday as the African National Congress (ANC) continues to campaign ahead of the local government elections. Residents have gathered outside the Methodist Church in Promosa, where Ramaphosa is meeting with community leaders. We need work for our young kids, community members of Promosa relay their problem on his walkabout. @ThatDudeBeeKay pic.twitter.com/73NAWba2ew EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 8, 2021

A small crowd has gathered along Park Street in Promosa.

Some community members are draped in ANC colours while young children peer through fences and criss-cross the street in the hope of seeing the president.

A resident said that they wanted to tell the president about their problems.

"I would like to ask him about unemployment and the power supply."

Another man said that he wanted Ramaphosa’s government to help him get the title deed for his home.

The president will be visiting several communities in the area throughout the day.

