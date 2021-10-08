PP report shows Mabuyane benefitted from Madikizela-Mandela's memorial service

Public Protector Busiswe Mkhwebane released the report along with many others on Friday afternoon during a virtual briefing.

JOHANNESBURG - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has been implicated in a report by the Public Protector showing that he benefited from R1.1 million meant for the memorial service of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

At the time of the memorial event in 2018, Mabuyane was Economic Development, Environmental Affairs, and Tourism MEC in the province.

The premier - alongside with other government officials and private companies - are said to have pocketed the money through irregular means.

The report shows that Mabuyane personally benefited R450,000 of the public funds and the money was paid to a bank account of a company that carried out renovations at his private house.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkwebane said Mabuyane denied ever receiving the money.

The Public Protector said they had reported the matter to the Hawks and it was under investigation.

