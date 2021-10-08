Pioneer Foods recalls some LiquiFruit products after toxin found in it

The recall affects various products, including LiquiFruit Clear Apple in 250ml cartons and 330ml cans as well as 1 litre cartons.

JOHANNESBURG - Pioneer foods has announced a recall of some Liquifruit products after they were found to have elevated levels of the toxin patulin.

It's a toxin produced by a variety of moulds and can cause gastrointestinal distress.

Pioneer foods has traced the toxin to a batch of apple juice concentrate.

