Numsa saddened by death of member who was on his way to march

Numsa said that its member was killed on the first day of the national engineering strike on Tuesday. It's alleged that a motorist ploughed into a group of workers while they were waiting to be collected at a pick-up point for the march in Wadeville.

CAPE TOWN - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) said that it was saddened by the death of a member who was killed, allegedly by a motorist.

Thousands of workers in the metal and engineering sector went on strike this week demanding an 8% salary increase across the board.

Marches have been held across the country over the past few days.

"It seems the motorist was angry when they were picketing and took the law into his own hands," Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said.

Hlubi-Majola said that they were also deeply concerned about several other reports of attacks on striking workers participating in peaceful pickets.

The trade union claimed that some members had been attacked by police and private security companies and in some instances, had even been shot at.

