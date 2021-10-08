Numsa defends Irvin Jim, says his 'rats' comment doesn't incite violence

Numsa general-secretary Irvin Jim told thousands of workers who gathered at the Mary Fitzgerald Square earlier this week that they must ensure that no rats reported for duty during their national strike.

JOHANNESBURG - Numsa has defended its general-secretary's comments that "no rats should be allowed to go work during their strike in the metal and engineering sector".

The union's Irvin Jim was addressing workers on the first day of action earlier this week at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newton. There have since been several acts of violence and intimidation in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal and at least one person has been killed.

The strike has moved into a fourth day, with workers demanding an 8% salary hike.

Numsa general-secretary Irvin Jim told thousands of workers who gathered at the Mary Fitzgerald Square earlier this week that they must ensure that no rats reported for duty during their national strike.

While some have criticised Jim for his comments, describing them as an incitement to violence, Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola disagreed.

“It is not, it’s a term that has been used many times before, in many strikes and it's commonly used and it is not inciting to violence,” she said.

The strike, which has since been marred by violence and intimidation, has resulted in the death of at least one person in Boksburg after he was shot dead by a private security guard.

Meanwhile, Numsa has condemned any acts of violence by protesting workers.

