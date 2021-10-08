Numsa calls on its members to picket peacefully after reports of attacks

Thousands of union workers embarked on a rolling strike over wages this week. They're demanding an 8% salary increase across the board while employers are offering 4.4%.

CAPE TOWN - Numsa on Fridays urged its members to continue to picket peacefully in order to pressurise employers to give into their demands.

Thousands of union workers embarked on a rolling strike over wages this week. They're demanding an 8% salary increase across the board while employers are offering 4.4%.

Numsa aid it was deeply concerned about several reports of attacks on striking workers.

In one of the incidents on Tuesday, a member was killed when a motorist allegedly ploughed into a group of workers while they were waiting to be collected at a pick-up point for a march in Wadeville.

But the trade union has also raised concern after receiving reports of various incidents where it's alleged that Numsa members are involved in criminal activity, including an apparent attack on a truck driver.

Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said they wouldn’t comment on these incidents and would give the SAPS space to conduct their investigation.

“We have a duty, as a law-abiding trade union, to remind all workers who are participating in pickets as part of the strike to be disciplined and to adhere to the picketing rules.”

Numsa said it condemned any act of criminality.

“We call on them not to undermine their own struggle by acting unlawfully,” Hlubi-Majola added.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.