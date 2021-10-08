'No burning tyres, no rubber bullets': Malema tells supporters to vote out ANC

EFF leader Julius Malema encouraged supporters to not turn to violence when frustrated.

MADIBENG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has delivered this message to supporters: no burning of tyres - no rubber bullets - just go in alone and vote out the African National Congress (ANC).

He met with supporters in Madibeng on Friday afternoon.

This is his first stop visit to the province where he will be meeting with community members throughout the weekend.

Malema encouraged supporters to not turn to violence when frustrated and called for the removal of councillors, saying the best tool to achieve this was to vote them out.

Crowds in Madibeng hit fever pitch when the EFF’s number one arrived.

He spoke for at least an hour, encouraging them to come out and vote on 1 November.

Malema continuously told those gathered there that the ANC was no longer alive and that young people represented the future.

As he listed his party’s requirements for councillors, he also told those in attendance to not resort to violence.

"The good thing about voting is that when you are done voting, no one was shot with a rubber bullet, no one is in prison.

Malema’s next stop is Rustenburg.

GALLERY: 'No violence. Let's vote the ANC out' - EFF's Malema on campaign trail

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.