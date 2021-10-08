Next version of digital vaccination certificate will be available end of Oct

The Department of Health has officially launched its web portal where individuals can download their COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

CAPE TOWN - Health officials say the next version of the digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate would be ready towards the end of October.

More than 13 million people have so far been immunized across South Africa.

The vaccine certificate is expected to be widely used in the future to allow South Africans access to certain events.

South Africa’s COVID-19 vaccination certificate portal hit a snag earlier on Friday when thousands of people tried to download their certificates.

Health department spokesperson Foster Mohale has urged people to be patient.

“Over 300,000 cerificates have been downloaded over a period of an hour since the system went live earlier this morning. Therefore, this is affecting the network and we call upon all members of the public to exercise patience during this period.”

Department officials gave a live demonstration earlier on Friday on how people should navigate the portal.

A passport linked to a cellphone app will also be available at the end of November.

FOURTH WAVE IS COMING

With the country's vaccine certificate web portal now live, the department is urging people to get vaccinated ahead of the expected fourth wave.

Health officials have stressed that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in protecting people against coronavirus infection.

Minister Joe Phaahla has, however, urged South Africans to keep practicing safety measures geared at keeping the virus at bay.

“We have a window of opportunity now, while infection rates are low, to protect ourselves before the expected fourth wave later this year. The vaccines have proven to be safe and effective.”

Phaahla has welcomed the United Kingdom's move to drop South Africa from its travel red list, saying the UK also recognised SA’s COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

