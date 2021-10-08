Motshekga: We’re ready to present credible final matric exams

Over 700,000 matriculants around the country are expected to write the national senior certificate exams, which are scheduled to begin on 27 October.

JOHANNESBURG - With just 18 days left until the class of 2021 sits for their finals, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said her department was ready to administer credible exams.

Motshekga addressed the media on developments in the basic education sector on Friday.

"This year, there are 735,677 full-time candidates. This is an increase by 128,451. That means that the system needs to ensure that all health and safety protocols are adhered to," the minister said.

This is second group of grade 12s that will sit for their finals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department said teachers had worked hard to ensure that matriculants caught on all lost time.

“Today’s briefing was to update the nation about our readiness to present a credible exam for 2021 and wish our learners well and appeal to the public to support the class of 2021.”

