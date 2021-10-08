Mbalula's decision to keep e-tolls draws widespread criticism

The Automobile Association said the announcement was disappointing and out of step with the sentiments of the majority of Gauteng motorists.

JOHANNESBURG - The decision by Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula that e-tolls will not be scrapped has continued to draw widespread criticism.

Mbalula has announced that an e-toll funding solution would be found, but the gantries were here to stay.

The Automobile Association on Friday said the announcement was disappointing and out of step with the sentiments of the majority of Gauteng motorists.

The association spokesperson's Layton Beard said the e-toll system in its present form would continue to fail as most motorists had taken a principled stand against making payments.

"Not since 2019, months before the election, when Sanral announced that it would suspend the process of pursuing historical debt owed to it, has anything been officially communicated about e-tolls."

Cosatu has also slammed the decision to keep e-tolls, saying cash-strapped South Africans simply couldn't afford this.

