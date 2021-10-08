Mashatile: ANC giving hope for a better tomorrow once we come into power in CT ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has promised job creation, housing and the provision of roads, water and electricity were just some of the tasks high on the party's agenda. African National Congress ANC

ANC Western Cape

ANC Treasury-General Paul Mashatile

Elections 2021 CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) said that residents in Cape Town deserved better and that the party could deliver. The party was campaigning to win back the City of Cape Town after last having occupied the mayor's office in 2006. ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile on Thursday went door to door in Mfuleni, Delft, Mitchells Plain and Atlantis. #Elections2021 The ANC is campaigning to win back the City of Cape Town. Today, Treasurer General Paul Mashatile went door to door in Mfuleni, Delft, Mitchells Plain and Atlantis. LI pic.twitter.com/kWhRhkWHci EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 7, 2021

Mashatile has promised job creation, housing and the provision of roads, water and electricity were just some of the tasks high on the party's agenda.

“So the ANC, once it comes into power, it will prioritise infrastructure so that people get a better supply of water, electricity but also, in some of these areas, people are still living in shacks,” Mashatile noted.

He said that the ANC would therefore prioritise building RDP houses for poor people.

“We are giving people hope that tomorrow will be better than yesterday, once the ANC comes into power,” Mashatile said.

Mashatile said that the response from Capetonians had been encouraging.

