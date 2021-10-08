Go

Mashatile: ANC giving hope for a better tomorrow once we come into power in CT

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has promised job creation, housing and the provision of roads, water and electricity were just some of the tasks high on the party's agenda.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile campaigning in Cape Town on 7 October 2021. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News
ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile campaigning in Cape Town on 7 October 2021. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/Eyewitness News
15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) said that residents in Cape Town deserved better and that the party could deliver.

The party was campaigning to win back the City of Cape Town after last having occupied the mayor's office in 2006.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile on Thursday went door to door in Mfuleni, Delft, Mitchells Plain and Atlantis.

Mashatile has promised job creation, housing and the provision of roads, water and electricity were just some of the tasks high on the party's agenda.

“So the ANC, once it comes into power, it will prioritise infrastructure so that people get a better supply of water, electricity but also, in some of these areas, people are still living in shacks,” Mashatile noted.

He said that the ANC would therefore prioritise building RDP houses for poor people.

“We are giving people hope that tomorrow will be better than yesterday, once the ANC comes into power,” Mashatile said.

Mashatile said that the response from Capetonians had been encouraging.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Elections

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA