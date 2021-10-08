Mabuza encourages KZN to intensify vaccinations in townships and rural areas

DURBAN - Deputy President David Mabuza has encouraged the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health to intensify vaccinations in townships and rural areas.

Mabuza was joined by Sports Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa as he led a vaccination social mobilisation campaign in Durban.

The campaign is aimed at reviving the sport and entertainment industry.

Mabuza said South Africa had enough vaccines but not enough people to vaccinate.

He said there was a need to intensify vaccinations across the country in order to return life to normal.

In KZN, he said areas that were lagging behind now needed to be targeted.

"The province of KwaZulu-Natal needs to intensify its efforts in this regard and take vaccination sites to our townships and to our farming communities."

Mabuza has also encouraged community members to encourage others to get vaccinated.