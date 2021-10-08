High vaccine certificate demand causes portal time outs

Shortly after the portal's launch on Friday, users were taking to social media complaining that the website was timing out.

CAPE TOWN - The nation's vaccine certificate portal appears to have hit a snag just hours after its official launch.

National Health Department officials on Friday morning gave a live demonstration of how the first phase works.

But shortly after the launch, users were taking to social media complaining that the website was timing out.

The department said that this was because of a very high volume of users on the site and it was confident that this would soon be sorted out.

More than 300,000 vaccination certificates were downloaded in the hour after the portal went live.

The vaccine certificate is expected to be widely used in the future to allow South Africans to access certain events and could even come with financial rewards, as Health Minister Joe Paahla explained: "Amongst others, we expect the sports and recreation to open up more for vaccinated people, shops to provide discounts and others to give prizes. I've already seen one of the banks advertising some prizes for people when they get vaccinated."

Government will resend confirmation codes sent out to those vaccinated over the next four days but if you can't wait that long you can call the national coronavirus hotline on 0800 029 999 for these details.

South African vaccine certificates can be generated by visiting: https://vaccine.certificate.health.gov.za/

WATCH: How to get your digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.