Hawks give details of car chase and shootout in Kelvin

Two suspected criminals were wounded in the crossfire while their accomplice surrendered to officers.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have given details around Thursday's lengthy car chase that culminated in a shootout in Kelvin near Sandton.

The Hawks said that the trio had been on their radar for about a week.

They're accused of robbing people shortly after they've withdrawn money from ATMs.

Officers located the group in Midrand and there was a dramatic high-speed chase all the way to Kelvin, where the shootout happened.

Two firearms and a getaway car were seized from a residential complex along Midway Mews.

The three suspects will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court soon.

