Hawks confirm probe into 'sub-par' R15m Eastern Cape stadium

The Hawks' Nomathandazo Mbambo said that a formal complaint against the municipality was lodged with them on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have confirmed that they've launched an investigation into the multi-million rand sports field near Komani in the Eastern Cape.

Pictures of the R15 million stadium in the Enoch Mgijimi Municipality, which appears to be sub-standard, have been widely shared on social media.

READ: 'R15m for this?' - EC govt in hot water for ‘sub-par’ stadium

Many have criticised the Eastern Cape government, questioning the amount spent on the project.

Cooperative Governance MEC Xolile Nqatha has also expressed concern over the stadium, promising to look into the matter.

The Hawks' Nomathandazo Mbambo said that a formal complaint against the municipality was lodged with them on Thursday.

"The docket was handed over to the Hawks for investigation, this is after a R22 million tender was apparently awarded for building the stadium in 2018. There were complaints that came pouring in after the opening of the stadium."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.