Getting tourism businesses to reopen, people back to work top priorities - TBC

The Tourism Business Council has emphasised the vital role that COVID-19 immunisation plays in regaining lost momentum in the sector.

CAPE TOWN - The Tourism Business Council has emphasised the vital role that COVID-19 immunisation plays in regaining lost momentum in the sector.

The pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to the industry, with around 470,000 jobs having been lost or some employees waiting to return to work.

CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa, Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, said that getting businesses to reopen and these employees back to work were top priorities.

"For us, vaccination is key to sustain our livelihoods, it's key to make sure that we return to some level of events and conferences in a sustainable way to ensure that we don't see the hospitals being flooded with many people that are infected."

Tshivhengwa said that before the pandemic, the sector contributed around 8.6% to the country's GDP and employed 1,5 million people.

"We are looking forward to trading during the December holidays, we want to make sure that we recover at a faster pace but of course in a responsible manner and ensure that the many people that are coming to the country and South Africans that are travelling in their own country, do so in a safe manner."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.